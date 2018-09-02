'Nothing changed' in 100 days since vote to repeal 8th Amendment

Today marks 100 days since a majority of the country voted to repeal the 8th Amendment.

The Abortion Rights Campaign says nothing has changed in the time since the referendum and that 1,000 people left the country for an abortion in that time.

"What’s changed since then? Sadly nothing," a spokesperson said.

"We’ve seen the publication of draft legislation and legal challenges to the 66.4% yes vote.

And in that time, it is estimated that more than 1000 people have travelled to obtain the healthcare that they should have been receiving at home.

"More still have imported pills, risking prosecution."

The group has called for immediate action.

"The Abortion Rights Campaign calls for immediate action to ease the burden on pregnant people who need abortion care and to prepare for the introduction of quality, accessible abortion services at home.

"The Regulation of Information Act should be immediately repealed, along with the provision of the Protection of Life During Pregnancy Act which imposes a fourteen year sentence on a person who induces an abortion or assists someone in doing so.

"Training of medical professionals to provide abortion care and licensing of medications required should commence immediately.

"Abortion is a time-sensitive procedure and every delay means more people having to travel abroad or seek safe but illegal abortion pills at home.

Ireland has been waiting 35 years for change and we can wait no longer.

The seventh annual 'March for Choice' will take place in Dublin on September 29.

The march, which is organised by the Abortion Rights Campaign will call for the Irish government to implement real change, for decriminalisation of abortion in the North, and for free, safe and legal abortion access.

Digital Desk