Note with questions about Bobby Ryan disappearance found in Patrick Quirke's office, court hears

Tuesday, March 12, 2019 - 01:33 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A jury has heard a handwritten note containing questions about Bobby Ryan’s disappearance was found in Patrick Quirke’s office.

Mr Quirke, a 50-year-old farmer from Breanshamore, Co Tipperary, denies murdering the local DJ sometime between June 3, 2011 and April 30, 2013.

Patrick Quirke

Patrick Quirke found Bobby Ryan’s body in a run-off tank on Mary Lowry’s farm in Fawnagown a few weeks before his home was searched.

Teenage ‘upskirter’ may have to face the teachers he targeted

The court heard previously that Mary had an affair with Mr Quirke before she started seeing Bobby Ryan – a local DJ who went by the name Mr Moonlight.

Det Garda Kieran Keane read out the handwritten note he found in Mr Quirke’s office.

Among the questions contained in it were:

  • Mary last one to see him?

  • How did she find van so quickly?

  • Why didn't she act on leads?

  • Why did she have varying accounts of how long he was in yard before he left for work?

  • Why was she relieved after Crime Call? It was a rubbish programme and didn't help to jog anyone’s memory

Other items seized included a computer, an iPad, memory sticks and other documents.

