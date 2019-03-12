Note with questions about Bobby Ryan disappearance found in Patrick Quirke's office, court hears

A jury has heard a handwritten note containing questions about Bobby Ryan’s disappearance was found in Patrick Quirke’s office.
Mr Quirke, a 50-year-old farmer from Breanshamore, Co Tipperary, denies murdering the local DJ sometime between June 3, 2011 and April 30, 2013.
Patrick Quirke found Bobby Ryan’s body in a run-off tank on Mary Lowry’s farm in Fawnagown a few weeks before his home was searched.
The court heard previously that Mary had an affair with Mr Quirke before she started seeing Bobby Ryan – a local DJ who went by the name Mr Moonlight.
Det Garda Kieran Keane read out the handwritten note he found in Mr Quirke’s office.
Among the questions contained in it were:
Other items seized included a computer, an iPad, memory sticks and other documents.