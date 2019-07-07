Not one county has even minimum level of support for people with dementia

There is not one county in Ireland with even a minimum level of support for people with dementia.

That is one of the statistics being highlighted by the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland as it calls on the government to fund vital services in next year's budget.

Senator Kevin Humphreys is one of a number of senators whjo are calling for a debate on services before budget details are finalised.

"What I want to see is Minister Harris come into the Seanad and actually discuss the needs for not only the people who are suffering from dementia, but also their families.

"It's very much a hitting disease across the country and families are struggling to support their loved ones through what is a very difficult illness."