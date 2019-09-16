News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Not having a second language hurts job opportunities, experts warn

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 16, 2019 - 06:53 AM

Concerns are being raised that job-hunters don't have a second language.

Jobs.ie says it is proving a challenge for recruiters and it is warning of a potential skill shortage.

It says companies are looking for workers who speak German, French, Dutch, Spanish, and Italian.

General Manager of Jobs.ie, Christopher Paye says people need to learn another language to meet employers' demands:

"We've seen a 40% increase in roles requiring Mandarin in just one year so it shows this is where the shortage is at the moment," Mr Paye revealed

"People should be upskilling to try and learn these second languages, otherwise these companies are going to have to start looking to bring people into Ireland or worse still start looking at bases outside of Ireland to fill these roles."

