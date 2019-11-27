News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Not-for-profit housing body supported 110 families living in emergency accommodation in 2018

Not-for-profit housing body supported 110 families living in emergency accommodation in 2018
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - 06:59 AM

A not-for-profit housing body says it supported 110 families in emergency accommodation and almost 9,000 people living in rented social homes last year.

In its 2018 annual report, Respond says over 2,400 were children, more than half of whom were under the age of five.

The body says it also has 1,160 new social homes being build in 14 counties and plans to more than double that figure in the next four years.

Niamh Randall from Respond says the demand for affordable homes is not slowing due to the governments inability to tackle the issue.

"We've been doing all that we can but we are only playing a small part in terms of providing social and affordable homes for people," said Ms Randall.

"One of the key things that would make a difference would be a national affordable rental scheme which might take some pressure off those people who may never be able to afford to buy a home of their own.

"They are struggling to keep a roof over their head in the private rental sector and they won't qualify for social housing."

READ MORE

Minister to meet with protesting farmers as demonstration continues to cause traffic chaos

More on this topic

Ringfence 30% of developments for first time buyers, say FFRingfence 30% of developments for first time buyers, say FF

O'Devaney Gardens development could be underway within a yearO'Devaney Gardens development could be underway within a year

'All I want is to give her the life that she deserves' - Mother of ill toddler tells of poor living conditions'All I want is to give her the life that she deserves' - Mother of ill toddler tells of poor living conditions

Housing crisis concern as two-thirds of 20-year-olds still live at homeHousing crisis concern as two-thirds of 20-year-olds still live at home


TOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

'Serious harm' charges brought against couple as daughter, 9, spends fourth month in hospital'Serious harm' charges brought against couple as daughter, 9, spends fourth month in hospital

BAI rejects complaints about vaccines and famous movie sceneBAI rejects complaints about vaccines and famous movie scene

DNA sample from Sprite bottle could be key in Ciara Glennon murder trialDNA sample from Sprite bottle could be key in Ciara Glennon murder trial

TD's son gets chance to avoid criminal conviction after admitting to spitting at Garda while resisting arrestTD's son gets chance to avoid criminal conviction after admitting to spitting at Garda while resisting arrest


Lifestyle

With party season in full swing, keeping up with festive engagements doesn’t always leave time for a mad dash home to get changed. So why bother?From desk to dancefloor this festive season

A tenth of us suffer from rosacea and that includes celebrities too!The Skin Nerd: Don’t see red — tackle rosacea from the inside out

David Gray released White Ladder on this day in 1998. He tells Des O’Driscoll about the slow-burn success of the album that changed his life.This day 21 years ago David Gray released slow-burner album White Ladder

If you have a gamer to buy for this Christmas, here are some suggestions about suitable presents.Game Tech: Great gamer gifts for Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »