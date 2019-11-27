Not-for-profit housing body supported 110 families living in emergency accommodation in 2018

A not-for-profit housing body says it supported 110 families in emergency accommodation and almost 9,000 people living in rented social homes last year.

In its 2018 annual report, Respond says over 2,400 were children, more than half of whom were under the age of five.

The body says it also has 1,160 new social homes being build in 14 counties and plans to more than double that figure in the next four years.

Niamh Randall from Respond says the demand for affordable homes is not slowing due to the governments inability to tackle the issue.

"We've been doing all that we can but we are only playing a small part in terms of providing social and affordable homes for people," said Ms Randall.

"One of the key things that would make a difference would be a national affordable rental scheme which might take some pressure off those people who may never be able to afford to buy a home of their own.

"They are struggling to keep a roof over their head in the private rental sector and they won't qualify for social housing."