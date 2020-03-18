Not enough money to run city if freeze on rents and rates introduced - Dublin City Council chief

Dublin City Council (DCC) says arrangements can be made for social housing tenants and businesses who are struggling during the outbreak.

But the head of DCC has warned there will not be enough money to run the city if a freeze on rents and rates is introduced.

The chief executive of DCC, Owen Keegan, has written to city councillors strongly advising against calls to suspend the payment of commercial rates and rents on social housing so that services can be maintained.

But Labour councillor Dermot Lacey says rates for businesses should be deferred until at least the end of March and that the government should provide funding.

While the council says if any of its almost 25,000 social housing tenants experience a reduction in income, they can get in touch and their rent will be adjusted.

Sinn Féin’s Daithí Doolan says businesses should pay something.

"If our tenants are expected to contribute something I would also make an appeal to the businesses of the city to continue making a contribution to the city coffers.

"We shouldn't be needing a blank rent amnesty."

While those with mortgages from DCC, who have had a drop in their earnings, are being told to contact the Housing Loans Unit.