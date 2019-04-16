NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

'Not acceptable' that almost one-third of gardaí have not signed ethics code, says Harris

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris. Picture: Lorraine Teevan
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Tuesday, April 16, 2019 - 06:48 PM

The Garda Commissioner has told middle-ranking gardaí that allegations engulfing their staff association is impacting on the entire organisation.

Speaking at the annual conference of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, Drew Harris said he wanted the matter resolved “as soon as possible”.

But he told the leadership of the AGSI that he still did trust the association and the individuals within it.

Those comments contrasted with that of Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan, who told delegates on Monday evening that he needed an association that he could trust representing sergeants and inspectors.

On other issues, the commissioner said:

  • He could not comment on reports of being transported by the PSNI, with armed PSNI officers, in the Republic saying that publicising details of his travel arrangements – which he said were in place for the last six years - could compromise his and his family's security

  • It was “not acceptable” that nearly 4,000 of more than the 12,000 gardaí who have received training on the Code of Ethics had not yet signed the code

  • There is a “copycat” element, involving different gangs, to the spate of ATM thefts, hitting the North and the border region in the South

Asked about allegations concerning a senior member in the AGSI, he declined to comment on the specifics, but said: "It's been dealt with, it's been dealt with expeditiously and I would hope soon to see the papers in respect of that and obviously I would wish to study those carefully and make an objective decision based on those papers.”

READ MORE

All-Ireland medal winner adds Texaco Children's Art Competition to achievements

He said he would like the matter resolved “as quickly as possible”.

Asked did he have trust in the association, given the comments of the minister on Monday evening, he said: “Yes, I trust the association, I trust the individuals within that.

"Allegations have been made and they are treated very seriously and must be subject to due process and when we get to a conclusion on that then this matter can hopefully be resolved in terms not just of AGSI but also An Garda Síochána as well because it impacts on the organisation too.”

Questioned by the media on recent reports that he was transported by the PSNI, with armed officers on board, into Garda Headquarters, he declined to give specific answers citing security concerns.

He said all the protocols regarding cross-border movement, which he stressed have been in place for the last six years, were adhered to.

“I am not going to answer that question directly because it does impact directly on my security and my security arrangements."

He added: “This matter relates to my own security and the security of my family and I don't wish to comment any further.”

On ethical policing, he said that according to Mr Justice Peter Charleton in his Disclosure Tribunal report, that gardaí were “collectively obliged” to provide a policing and security service based on high standards and ethical behaviour.

READ MORE

Gardaí say they are in a 'no-win situation' when dealing with court-ordered repossessions

“It is what I also expect of you all,” he told delegates.

But he said this was "undermined" by the fact nearly 4,000 of the more than 12,000 garda members who have received Code of Ethics training have yet to sign the code.

"This is not acceptable,” he said.

Regarding AGSI concerns on policing arrangements around repossession orders, the commissioner said Garda HQ provided further guidance on the issue last February.

He said he recognised the AGSI concerns and said the Garda Inspectorate was finishing an inspection covering the issue.

READ MORE

Ross: FAI is not facing financial armageddon

More on this topic

Gardaí say they are in a 'no-win situation' when dealing with court-ordered repossessions

One in three middle-ranking gardaí 'not familiar at all' with reform blueprint

Call for inquiry into Garda sick notes probe

Disturbing questions arise in case against civilian member of gardaí over sick certs

KEYWORDS

GardaiDrew Harris

More in this Section

Crumbling River Blackwater weir threatening economic livelihood of Fermoy, say councillors

Man dies after accident at work in Carlow

‘Clearly time for a regime change’, says Ross as FAI board to step down

Troubles conviction referred to Court of Appeal


Lifestyle

Is modest fashion going mainstream? People are loving the new brand on ASOS offering hijabs

As Naomi Campbell celebrates 33 years in fashion, this is her impact on the industry

These 5 common sleep myths could be seriously harmful to your health

Walking On Cars revved up and ready to go for second album

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 13, 2019

    • 6
    • 7
    • 17
    • 24
    • 27
    • 44
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »