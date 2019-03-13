NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Norwegian to continue flights between Ireland and US with alternative to Boeing 737 Max

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 - 12:50 PM

Norwegian will continue flying between Dublin and the US using a different plane to the suspended Boeing 737 Max.

All variations of the Boeing 737 Max were banned from accessing Irish airspace yesterday following Sunday's fatal crash in Ethiopia which involved a Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft.

As a result, Norwegian will operate its flights from Dublin to New York Stewart using the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

The 338-seater aircraft will arrive from London at 1.30pm this afternoon to depart for the US at 3.20pm.

