Northern Lights may be visible in Ireland this weekend

People in Ireland may get a chance to see the Northern Lights this weekend.

Known as the aurora borealis, the phenomenon is usually best viewed in the north of Norway.

David Moore, from Astronomy Ireland, says some recent activity on the sun could see the lights become visible as far south as Ireland later tonight.

"We are expecting a display of the Northern Lights over the North Pole that will extend as far south as Ireland," Mr Moore said.

"We expect to be able to see it at least from the north coast possibly from the whole of Ireland but you will need a clear northern horizon to see what is an incredible natural event," he warned.