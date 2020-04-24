Northern Irish man has charge of human trafficking in Essex migrants case withdrawn

A charge of human trafficking has been withdrawn by UK authorities against a northern Irishman, who is alleged to have delivered the trailer in which 39 migrants were found dead in Essex last year, the Court of Appeal has been told.

Eamon Ronald Harrison (22) from Mayobridge, Co Down, who is launching a legal challenge to his pending extradition in May, is wanted to face 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

At a brief remote hearing today, Ronan Kennedy SC for the State told the three judges of the Court of Appeal that information was received from the UK authorities that they were no longer seeking to prosecute Mr Harrison for one of the offences, namely conspiracy to commit human trafficking under the UK's Modern Slavery Act.

Mr Kennedy said that this would shorten the appeal hearing on May 7.

It is alleged that Mr Harrison delivered the trailer, in which the bodies of eight females and 31 males were found in an industrial park in Grays, Essex on October 23 last, to a Belgian port before it’s onward journey to Britain. The cargo was recorded as “biscuits”.

The High Court in Dublin has heard that the sealed refrigeration unit was not turned on and that the people inside died from oxygen starvation. Temperatures inside the unit rose to 38.5 degrees before it “steadily reduced”, and police discovered “bloody hand prints” inside.

Ordering Mr Harrison’s extradition to the UK in January, Mr Justice Donald Binchy said the British-Irish citizen is alleged to have been involved in transporting illegal migrants on two previous occasions, and that the trailer at the centre of the Essex discover was used on one of those occasions.

Lawyers for Mr Harrison have been granted leave to appeal their client’s pending extradition on grounds that the case raised issues in law. The Court of Appeal previously fixed May 7 next, as the date for the hearing of the challenge.

In his judgment ordering Mr Harrison’s surrender in January, Mr Justice Binchy said other information regarding “the activities” of Mr Harrison had been provided to the High Court. These included allegations that Mr Harrison was previously involved in the “transportation of illegal migrants” from Zeebrugge Port in Belgium to Purfleet Port in Essex, England, on October 10th/11th 2019 and again on October 17th/18th, 2019.

“On the latter occasion, the same trailer as that used to transport the deceased migrants on 22nd/23rd October, 2019 was used. The respondent [Mr Harrison] was identified as being the driver,” the judge stated.

Mr Justice Binchy also said it’s alleged that the “available evidence” for all three of the “operations” in October 2019 “indicate that the illegal migrants were not free to walk away on their arrival into the UK; that they were collected by cars on their arrival, suggesting an intention to exploit those persons”.

The judgement states: “When paramedics arrived at the scene [in Essex], they found 39 bodies in the back of the trailer and all were dead. Mr [Maurice] Robinson was arrested on suspicion of murder. After Mr Robinson’s arrest, on the same day, a Mr Ronan Hughes made a number of phone calls to the respondent [Eamon Harrison]. It is stated in the additional information that Mr Hughes recruited Mr Robinson and the respondent [Mr Harrison] in his haulage business."

Mr Justice Binchy added: “It is stated that on 9th May, 2018, the respondent [Mr Harrison] was stopped at Coquelles, France, driving a trailer unit in which 18 Vietnamese migrants were discovered. Ronan Hughes was named as the haulier. Mr Robinson has admitted, at interview, to smuggling migrants into the UK on several occasions and having been paid, by Ronan Hughes, £1,500 per person smuggled."

Last Tuesday, Ronan Hughes (40), of Leitrim Silverstream, Tyholland, Co Monaghan appeared before the High Court in Dublin. He is wanted by authorities in the United Kingdom to face 39 counts of manslaughter and one count of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

Mr Hughes and his younger brother Christopher (34) have been wanted in connection with the deaths since the beginning of the investigation, with Essex Police making an extraordinary live appeal last November for the siblings to hand themselves in. Their trucking firm is based in Tyholland, about 7km from the Armagh border.

The eight women and 31 men had arrived in England last October on a ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium. The youngest victims were two boys aged 15.

The hearing for Mr Hughes extradition case is set for May 1 and a provisional bail hearing is fixed for April 29.

Earlier this month Maurice Robinson (25), of Craigavon, Co Armagh, admitted 39 counts of manslaughter at the Old Bailey. He had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and acquiring criminal property - namely cash. He denied a further charge of transferring criminal property. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Four other men will stand trial at the Old Bailey in connection with the investigation on October 5.