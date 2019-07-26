News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Northern Ireland’s political parties meet new Secretary of State

Northern Ireland’s political parties meet new Secretary of State
Friday, July 26, 2019 - 12:32 PM

Northern Ireland’s new Secretary of State has held a series of separate meetings with the five main parties in Belfast.

Julian Smith met the political parties at Stormont on Friday morning.

Mr Smith will now lead the all-party talks process in the hope of reaching a deal to restore the institutions in Northern Ireland.

He does need time to put his feet under the table, but he doesn't have a lot of time, he doesn't have weeks

Sinn Fein’s meeting with Mr Smith lasted about an hour.

They spoke about Brexit and the consequences of the UK crashing out of the EU.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said she pressed him on the issue of Irish unity, adding that she hoped he was the last British Secretary of State.

She said: “We have stepped through all of the issues with him and obviously the outstanding rights issues and the issues that need to be resolved to ensure that the institutions can be restored, and that, crucially, we can deliver inclusive, sustainable and good government for every citizen living in this part of Ireland.

“He is aware of the issues. He is aware that they have been well rehearsed. He’s aware that this process of talks and negotiations has, to use his term, ebbed and flowed.

“He’s also aware that it needs to pick up momentum, that it can’t go on forever.

“He has committed that he will deal with all of the parties on the basis of equality and impartiality.”

Mrs McDonald said she also challenged him on the DUP’s confidence and supply agreement with the Conservatives.

“We have said to him very clearly that that relationship has poisoned the water here and has conspired to keep the institutions down,” she added.

“I think his commitment to deal even-handedly will be tested in the coming weeks. We don’t need a ‘yes’ man.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie said that Mr Smith cannot “sop” to the DUP.

READ MORE

'No cold bottles of liquor were used in the treatment of the boy's wounds,' Ryanair tells court

“He does need time to put his feet under the table, but he doesn’t have a lot of time, he doesn’t have weeks. He can’t sit there and pontificate about what his next move is,” he added.

He called for the new Secretary of State to ramp up the talks process and give clear structure.

“He needs to give us a direction of travel, which we have been sadly lacking over the last few months and weeks,” he continued.

“We made it absolutely clear to him that no matter what his relationship is with the DUP, he cannot be a sop to their tantrums and cannot be meek and mild in front of Sinn Fein’s intransigence. He needs to bang their hands together.”

Mr Beattie added: “What he cannot do is ignore the smaller parties and think he’s going to bounce us at the very end of this process and expect us to jump in.

“There is an issue of governance and an issue of transparency, and we want to see those addressed properly.

“As Secretary of State he needs to be proactive and, if he is not, he will fall in exactly the same way as the last Secretary of State fell.”

In the first meeting between Irish and British government ministers since Boris Johnson’s appointment as Prime Minister, Ireland’s deputy premier Simon Coveney said he stressed the need to restore Stormont.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Leaving Cert student awarded €4.5k after documenting 10 incidents of alleged sexual harassment by her boss

More on this topic

Northern Ireland Secretary urged to act on redress for abuse victimsNorthern Ireland Secretary urged to act on redress for abuse victims

Man arrested after police officer targeted in under car bombMan arrested after police officer targeted in under car bomb

There will be a new Northern Ireland Secretary in Boris Johnson's governmentThere will be a new Northern Ireland Secretary in Boris Johnson's government

Mary Lou McDonald writes to Boris Johnson: You must honour Good Friday AgreementMary Lou McDonald writes to Boris Johnson: You must honour Good Friday Agreement

AllianceDUPJulian SmithSDLPsecretary of stateSinn FeinStormontTOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

Government to take 'health led approach' in reforming drug possession lawsGovernment to take 'health led approach' in reforming drug possession laws

Varadkar defends Irish border backstop amid Johnson criticismVaradkar defends Irish border backstop amid Johnson criticism

Gardaí seize digital material and doll in 'Operation Ketch' child pornography raidGardaí seize digital material and doll in 'Operation Ketch' child pornography raid

Gardaí investigating claims of unauthorised covert surveillance at Midlands PrisonGardaí investigating claims of unauthorised covert surveillance at Midlands Prison


Lifestyle

If you are looking for a Muse to inspire that break-through book, look no further than Limerick-based best-selling novelist Roisin Meaney, writes John RainsfordMeaney’s in party mode with her latest novel a creative gem

Your guide to what's on this week by Des O'Sullivan.Antiques & Fine Art: Your guide to what's on this week

A new study says genes have less to do with weight loss than we previously thought — it’s more about how our gut reacts to different foods, writes Sharon Ní Chonchúir.Twin truths: New research says your genes are not to blame for weight gain

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »