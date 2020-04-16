Northern Ireland sees biggest daily rise in Covid-19 death toll

There have been another 18 deaths in Northern Ireland due to the coronavirus.

That is the highest daily total so far and brings the death toll to 158 people in the North.

Another 113 people tested positive for the virus and there are now 2,201 confirmed cases there.

Coronavirus testing has started at an MoT car test centre in Newtownards, Co Down.

It is the latest testing centre to open in Northern Ireland following the creation of similar facilities at the SSE Arena’s car park in Belfast and an MoT test centre in the south of the city.

Seamus McGoran, interim chief executive of the South Eastern Trust said staff from his trust will receive testing at the latest site.

“The centre allows our wonderful staff to deliver testing in a more efficient manner and also allows us to expand our testing capacity to support our health and social care partners within the independent sector at this crucial time,” he said.

Infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon said her department is working towards repurposing other MoT centres to assist the health service.