News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Northern Ireland Secretary refuses to be drawn on prosecutions of ex-soldiers

Northern Ireland Secretary refuses to be drawn on prosecutions of ex-soldiers
By Press Association
Monday, February 24, 2020 - 04:04 PM

The Northern Ireland Secretary has declined to say whether prosecutors in the region can be trusted not to take “vexatious” cases against military veterans.

On a visit to Derry, Brandon Lewis was pressed on the Government’s pledge to legislate to end what it has characterised as unjustified prosecutions of former soldiers.

It comes as the British Government faces pressure from backbenchers to halt re-investigations of security force actions during the Troubles, amid claims veterans are being subject to a “witch hunt”.

Over the weekend one retired soldier facing reinvestigation reportedly took his own life.

The UK Government has faced questions as to why a law is needed to prevent vexatious prosecutions, given there is already a legal framework that governs how prosecutorial decisions are made.

We are clear, the Prime Minister is clear - we want to make sure that there are no vexatious claims

The Public Prosecution Service in Northern Ireland applies tests on evidential threshold and public interest before proceeding with cases.

On his first trip to Derry since replacing the sacked Julian Smith as Secretary of State, Mr Lewis would not be drawn when asked if the Government believed prosecutors could be trusted not to mount vexatious claims.

“Obviously prosecutions are an independent issue for the prosecutors in any given area,” he added.

“We have always said we want to make sure, the Prime Minister has been very clear, that there are no vexatious claims, that’s very different from anything else.

“We’ve been very specific about that. We want to make sure there are no vexatious claims and we will be coming forward with some proposals for that in due course.”

READ MORE

Irish people being advised not to travel to certain parts of Italy due to coronavirus

Asked if he believed prosecutors were currently responsible for pursing vexatious claims, he again declined to be drawn.

“We are clear, the Prime Minister is clear – we want to make sure that there are no vexatious claims, that’s what we will be coming forward with proposals on.”

Mr Lewis was asked whether the Government would countenance a form of amnesty for former military personnel.

“I am not going into the detail at the moment, we will come forward as a government with an outline of what we want to do in due course,” he replied.

Brandon Lewis with Tour Guide Colum Lynch during his visit to Derry (Darren Kidd/PressEye)
Brandon Lewis with Tour Guide Colum Lynch during his visit to Derry (Darren Kidd/PressEye)

The Conservative MP said dealing with the legacy of the Troubles was a “key issue”.

“We have seen tragic cases over the years and obviously there has been some publicity over cases just this weekend,” he said.

“We want to make sure that we come up with a system that makes sure that victims are well understood and looked after, as well as make sure there are no vexatious claims, the Prime Minister has been very clear about that, we are determined to deliver on that, we will do that.”

The New Decade, New Approach deal to restore powersharing at Stormont includes a pledge from the Government to implement stalled legacy mechanisms that were first agreed by the UK and Irish governments and the main Northern Ireland parties in 2014.

The proposals include a new independent investigations unit to re-examine Troubles killings carried out by paramilitaries and security force members.

Mr Lewis indicated the Government’s delivery on those proposals would come in conjunction with measures to protect veterans from “vexatious” actions.

“We are very clear – we want to make sure that we are delivering on both the New Decade, New Approach agreement and making sure there are no vexatious claims for veterans,” he said.

READ MORE

'It's hysterics': Doherty hits out at Varadkar's comments on Sinn Féin rallies

More on this topic

DUP MP blasts Northern Ireland Office over ‘botched’ NI Secretary meeting plansDUP MP blasts Northern Ireland Office over ‘botched’ NI Secretary meeting plans

Viable device found following Co Antrim security alertViable device found following Co Antrim security alert

Troubles legacy mechanisms must be fully implemented, says Coveney in NI meetingTroubles legacy mechanisms must be fully implemented, says Coveney in NI meeting

Business leaders warn of workers shortage in NI under new UK immigration rulesBusiness leaders warn of workers shortage in NI under new UK immigration rules


Brandon LewisTroublesTOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

Taoiseach defends Govt's handling of flood defences as flood-hit counties await further rainTaoiseach defends Govt's handling of flood defences as flood-hit counties await further rain

Snow and ice forecast for the whole country tomorrowSnow and ice forecast for the whole country tomorrow

Carer who stole €41k from grieving pensioner gets suspended sentence in order to pay it backCarer who stole €41k from grieving pensioner gets suspended sentence in order to pay it back

Supreme Court's referral of Dwyer data-retention case 'has important implications for investigation of serious crime'Supreme Court's referral of Dwyer data-retention case 'has important implications for investigation of serious crime'


Lifestyle

Children’s creativity is inspiring, says Helen O’Callaghan.Inspiring creativity: Kids on call for climate essay

'I came here for one thing, and that's to shine. That's why I'm wearing all this sparkly shit.'Review: Mick Flannery and Valerie June, Right Here Right Now festival, Cork Opera House

While love was in the air earlier this month, An Garda Síochána has warned daters of the potential dangers of looking for love online.Making Cents: Online daters can risk more than just their heart

It’s natural to worry if your kids keep picking up colds and tummy bugs at nursery or school.Can I prevent my children getting sick so often?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »