Northern Ireland records first death of patient who had Covid-19

Northern Ireland has recorded the first death of a patient who had Covid-19, Stormont’s Department of Health has announced.

A statement revealed: "The patient was elderly, had an underlying medical condition and was being treated in a hospital in the greater Belfast area."

Northern Ireland's Minister for Health, Robin Swann, said: "I want to express my deep sadness at this death and send my condolences to the patient’s family and friends. It is, of course, essential that we respect their privacy at this sad time.

"I would once again appeal to everyone to play their part in fighting the spread of this virus."

