Northern Ireland records first death of patient who had Covid-19

Northern Ireland has recorded the first death of a patient who had Covid-19, Stormont’s Department of Health has announced.
A statement revealed: "The patient was elderly, had an underlying medical condition and was being treated in a hospital in the greater Belfast area."
Northern Ireland's Minister for Health, Robin Swann, said: "I want to express my deep sadness at this death and send my condolences to the patient’s family and friends. It is, of course, essential that we respect their privacy at this sad time.
"I would once again appeal to everyone to play their part in fighting the spread of this virus."
Useful information
- The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
- Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
- GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
- ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024