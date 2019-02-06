NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Northern Ireland parties sceptical over reported border technology proposal

Wednesday, February 06, 2019 - 05:47 PM

Reports that a technology company has proposed a solution to the Irish border after Brexit have been greeted with scepticism in Northern Ireland.

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long was asked about the report that the Government was considering technological solutions to the border impasse drawn up by Japanese tech giant Fujitsu.

According to a leaked document obtained by The Sun, the system would involve a vehicle-tracking system that used GPS and number plate recognition cameras.

The border between Newry and Dundalk(PA)

Mrs Long was highly sceptical of the idea and said the suggestion it could be rolled out in time for Brexit was “absolutely nonsense”.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said “sceptical would be an understatement” about his views on the matter.

“The idea that we are going to put cameras up across the 300-mile border and that they are going to stay up, I think is pretty fanciful,” he said.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, centre, speaking to the media at Stormont after talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May (David Young/PA)

Mrs Long described the idea as “chasing unicorns”.

“I sympathise with the person in Fujitsu who wasted an hour on drawing up those plans, because that pretty much looks like how much effort went into it,” she said.

“It isn’t practical, it adds additional cost to business in Northern Ireland which it can ill afford, it doesn’t deal with regulatory checks and health checks on animals and other farm goods.

“It doesn’t answer any of the questions and we are back to where we were two-and-a-half years ago where people said there was a technological solution and none has emerged.

I am tired of people chasing unicorns, it has to stop, we don't have time

“What we now have is a kind of back of an envelope diagram that suggests that there is some sort of miraculous technical solution, let’s be honest, anyone who works in the IT sector, who has ever been involved in any IT project involving government, will know that a 30-day test period is optimistic to be polite.

“And the idea that after 30 days it would be ready to go live on an international border, and that we would be able to rely on it for future trade arrangements, is absolutely nonsense.

“We have to start to deal with reality.

“I am tired of people chasing unicorns, it has to stop, we don’t have time.”

Meanwhile, an agreement ensuring freedom of movement between the UK and Ireland for British and Irish citizens after Brexit is almost ready to sign, a British diplomat said.

British ambassador to Ireland Robin Barnett said London and Dublin have worked “intensively” on measures to ensure the continuation of the Common Travel Area (CTA).

The deal precedes Britain’s membership of the EU and allows citizens of both countries to live and work freely in either.

Robin Barnett (left), British ambassador to Ireland, said London and Dublin have worked ‘intensively’ on measures to ensure the continuation of the Common Travel Area (CTA) (Niall Carson/PA)

The ambassador wrote in a public letter: “I would like to reassure you that the UK and Irish governments have worked intensively on measures to ensure the continuation of the CTA.

“We have an agreement which is almost ready to sign.

I can assure all British citizens living in Ireland and all Irish citizens in the UK: you don’t need to take any action to protect your status under the CTA, or the rights associated with it

He said the EU has fully accepted that the CTA – a bilateral arrangement – will continue whatever the final outcome of the negotiations.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

BrexitNorthern Ireland

More on this topic

Varadkar says British press will give Tusk 'terrible trouble' for 'hell' Brexit remark

Donald Tusk comments pour petrol onto the Brexit flames

Theresa May to visit Dublin on Friday as EU reaffirms solidarity with Ireland

MPs criticise British Government as Commons finishes four hours early

More in this Section

Garda found not guilty of deception after only witness said sum of money was lent and repaid

DUP MP Sammy Wilson brands Tusk a 'devilish, trident-wielding, euro maniac'

Mary Lou McDonald presses May for referendum on Irish unity

Man arrested after stolen property and car parts found in Monaghan


Lifestyle

6 ways to cover up psoriasis like a pro, as Kim Kardashian West reveals she’s had a flare-up

How to make Chetna Makan’s coconut chicken curry

How to make Chetna Makan’s spicy stuffed okra

Could a 15-minute daily meditation be the key to unlocking your focus?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 02, 2019

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 30
    • 46
    • 47
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »