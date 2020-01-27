News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Northern Ireland leaders pay tribute to Seamus Mallon

Northern Ireland leaders pay tribute to Seamus Mallon
By Press Association
Monday, January 27, 2020 - 07:52 PM

Northern Ireland needs to adopt Seamus Mallon’s legacy of building a shared future, Stormont’s First Minister said.

Arlene Foster paid tribute to a man who has been described as stubborn and straight-talking and who could be awkward but was also thoughtful.

Mr Mallon was remembered during an Assembly sitting on Monday. At one point proceedings were adjourned to allow MLAs to file out into the Great Hall of Parliament Buildings to sign a book of condolences.

A huge portrait of the former SDLP deputy leader was placed in the hall for the memorial event.

The former deputy first minister once denounced as a denial of his humanity the IRA’s killing of a neighbour in his home village of Markethill, a member of the security forces.

The next generation of SDLP politicians will live by Seamus Mallon's mantra - that is in our DNA - but all of us here would do well to live by Seamus's judgment of how we share this piece of land

He went to every conflict-related funeral in his constituency, even when he was not welcome.

The First Minister paid tribute to his opposition to violence, while working amongst republican supporters of the IRA in the Irish border city of Newry rather than from the relative safety of England or Dublin.

She said: “Northern Ireland and its leaders must carry forward that vision, building a shared future where everyone has a stake and feels at home and working together in the interests of all our people.”

The current Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said his track record of working to create a better Ireland had left an indelible mark on politics and he had articulated nationalist interests.

She paid tribute to the “critical” role played by Mr Mallon and former SDLP leader John Hume in bringing about the peace process and their courage and risks taken to deliver that peace.

The Stormont Assembly and powersharing was restored earlier this month following a three-year hiatus.

SDLP deputy leader Nichola Mallon said her predecessor in the role had inspired her generation of party activists.

She said: “Seamus was a man of peace, of non-violence, of justice, fairness, truth and of courage.

“The next generation of SDLP politicians will live by Seamus Mallon’s mantra – that is in our DNA – but all of us here would do well to live by Seamus’s judgment of how we share this piece of land.”

READ MORE

Seamus Mallon ‘a giant of his time’

More on this topic

A life lived in defiance of toxic hatreds: Seamus Mallon, 1936-2020A life lived in defiance of toxic hatreds: Seamus Mallon, 1936-2020

Fergus Finlay: Mallon was the heart of the peace processFergus Finlay: Mallon was the heart of the peace process

Stormont minister presses for extra NI funding during Treasury meetingStormont minister presses for extra NI funding during Treasury meeting

Setting up police unit to review NI killings ‘could take two years’Setting up police unit to review NI killings ‘could take two years’


Arlene FosterMichelle O'NeillSeamus MallonTOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

Gardaí hope to bring charges today in connection with fatal Wexford stabbingGardaí hope to bring charges today in connection with fatal Wexford stabbing

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael ‘open’ to debate with Sinn FéinFianna Fáil and Fine Gael ‘open’ to debate with Sinn Féin

Michael McGrath: Fine Gael 'becoming increasingly desperate'Michael McGrath: Fine Gael 'becoming increasingly desperate'

Suicidal man found twice in one night by volunteersSuicidal man found twice in one night by volunteers


Lifestyle

Their passion for the adventures of JK Rowling’s famous wizard cast a love spell on Cork couple Triona Horgan and Eoin Cronin.Wedding of the Week: Passion for Harry Potter cast spell on Cork couple

Gareth Hanrahan is garnering quite a reputation as a fantasy author. He tells Ed Power how some of his novels’ settings are inspired by old Cork.Cork author Gareth Hanrahan reveals his dark materials

The raucous new version of the Dickens classic is winning much praise, writes Laura Harding.'He was always my David Copperfield': No colour bar for modern take on Dickens' classic

Alexa Chung and Tan France join forces for new, high-stakes, competition series Next In Fashion.Next in Fashion: Alexa and Tan team up for fab fashion series

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »