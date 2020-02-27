News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
North reports first case of coronavirus; patient travelled via Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, February 27, 2020 - 07:06 PM

The first case of coronavirus has been diagnosed in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland’s Public Health Agency (PHA) held a media briefing in Belfast to give an update on coronavirus.

The patient contacted his GP and put himself into isolation where he is getting specialist care.

Dr Michael McBride, chief medical officer for Northern Ireland, said the person is thought to have travelled from northern Italy via Dublin.

Dr McBride said: "Our health service is well used to dealing with such infections and I want to reassure the public that we are prepared.

"The risk to population of NI has not changed as a result of this presumptive positive test result."

They are also trying to work out who else the patient came into contact with in order to stop the spread of the Covid-19.

Dr McBride said: “We have been planning for the first positive case in Northern Ireland and have made clear that it was a question of when not if.

“Our advice to the public remains the same. Members of the public who have visited affected regions and have symptoms are advised to self-isolate at home and contact their GP in the first instance. Advice will then be given on next steps, including testing if required.”

Asked whether the person is from Northern Ireland, Dr McBride said: “I think the most important thing here is that we respect patient confidentiality so I’m not going to disclose any personal details about this individual. It would be inappropriate for me to do so. It would be wrong for me to do so.”

He added that he would not confirm where the individual is being held.

