North reports 10 more Covid-19 deaths

The number of people with coronavirus who have died in a hospital setting in Northern Ireland has risen to 92, with 10 further deaths reported today.

There were 112 new cases of the virus, bringing the total of confirmed positive tests in the North since the outbreak began to 1,589.

It comes as the PSNI today launched a webpage to enable people to report alleged breaches of social distancing rules.

People can report instances using an online form.

Officers said they wanted to hear about incidents such as gatherings of people in breach of the rules; people repeatedly travelling for non-essential purposes; or a bar or licensed premises remaining open.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd encouraged people to use the facility “sensibly”.

“We want to resolve situations where the restrictions are being contravened without having to resort to enforcement powers or issuing fines,” he said.

“However, where breaches do occur, we want to make it as easy as possible for members of the public to tell us while, at the same time, making sure that the ‘101’ number remains available and accessible to those who need to report a crime or an incident.”