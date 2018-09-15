North Dublin residents protest planned Irish Water treatment plant

A proposed sewage treatment plant is at the centre of protests by North Co Dublin residents.

Locals from Clonshaugh and surrounding areas took to the streets this afternoon against the decision to build the plant on a 43-acre site off the Clarehall Road.

Protests are underway in Clonshaugh over a proposed @IrishWater Sewage Treatment Plant. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/r4NjBuIcKu — Marc O'Driscoll (@MarcODriscoll_) September 15, 2018

Residents are criticising Irish Water's planning process and what they view is its lack of consultation with the public.

Protestor Terri Grey voiced her concerns at the demonstration.

"We've lots of concerns - I suppose the biggest one is odour control, because it's so close," she said.

"The second one is probably the size, and I suppose another one that's a big factor for us is lack of faith and trust in Irish Water."

