Home»Breaking News»ireland

North Dublin residents protest planned Irish Water treatment plant

Saturday, September 15, 2018 - 05:57 PM

A proposed sewage treatment plant is at the centre of protests by North Co Dublin residents.

Locals from Clonshaugh and surrounding areas took to the streets this afternoon against the decision to build the plant on a 43-acre site off the Clarehall Road.

Residents are criticising Irish Water's planning process and what they view is its lack of consultation with the public.

Protestor Terri Grey voiced her concerns at the demonstration.

"We've lots of concerns - I suppose the biggest one is odour control, because it's so close," she said.

"The second one is probably the size, and I suppose another one that's a big factor for us is lack of faith and trust in Irish Water."

- Digital desk


KEYWORDS

Irish Water

More in this Section

The Lotto results are in...

Fianna Fáil sees support drop in latest poll

Roisin Shortall criticises 'dysfunctional' health service

'Increasing' number of children among victims of human trafficking in Ireland


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 15, 2018

    • 5
    • 7
    • 18
    • 28
    • 37
    • 40
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »