North and South to work together to fight coronavirus that 'does not respect borders'

Commitments for further coordination between Northern Ireland and the Republic in the fight against Covid-19 have been agreed.

The "Memorandum of Understanding between Irish Government and Northern Ireland Executive" has been signed by Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer Department of Health (Ireland) and Dr Michael McBride, Chief Medical Officer Department of Health (Northern Ireland), and details the "cooperation of the public health-driven response to COVID-19" between the two states going forward.

"The Covid-19 pandemic does not respect borders, therefore there is a compelling case for strong cooperation including information-sharing and a common approach to action in both jurisdictions," the document reads.

Both have committed to working in partnership to predict the likely impact of Covid-19 in terms of modelling, and to develop public health measures including case detection, testing and contact tracing in tandem with each other.

The memo also commits to cooperation and collaboration in any identified priority research areas, such as clinical trials and sharing of samples and data.

Both states agree to adopt consistent public messaging and work together on relevant programmes of behavioural change, such as social distancing and hand hygiene.

Although these are "commitments" by both states participants, they are not legally binding obligations.

The Memorandum comes after weeks of discussion both in Northern and the Republic about a more cooperative framework between the two states due to the porous nature of the border, and many citizens who travel between the two states on a daily basis for work or medical appointments.

Sinn Féin's health spokesperson Louise O'Reilly said the document is in the best interests of the island of Ireland.

"This agreement commits both health services on our island to develop agreed public health measures."

"This deadly virus does not respect borders," she said.

Working together in common action is in everyone’s interests and is vital now and in the coming weeks to save lives.