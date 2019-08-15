News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Nora Quoirin autopsy in Malaysia finds she died of starvation and stress

By Press Association
Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 07:10 AM

A 15-year-old girl who disappeared from a jungle resort in Malaysia died of intestinal rupture as a result of starvation and stress, local police have said.

She is believed to have died two or three days ago.

Authorities have also ruled out sexual assault.

No foul play is suspected "so far".

Nora Quoirin’s body was discovered following a 10-day search after she went missing on a family holiday.

The results of the post-mortem examination were revealed by police investigators on Thursday.

Nora, who was born with the brain defect holoprosencephaly and was described by her family as “vulnerable”, disappeared on Sunday August 4.

Her body was found on Tuesday beside a small stream about 1.6 miles from the resort of Dusun, where she had been on holiday with her parents and two siblings.

Nora’s devastated family previously said their “hearts are broken” and paid tribute to her as “the truest, most precious girl”.

They said Nora, who lived in London and was the daughter of French-Irish parents, had “truly touched the world” after her disappearance sparked a huge search operation in Malaysia and well-wishes across the globe.

