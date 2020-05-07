News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'None of us can say that it is safe': Further concerns raised about new childcare plan for frontline workers

5,000 workers are being asked to take part in the government's new plan.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 07, 2020 - 12:32 PM

Childcare workers are raising concerns about the Government’s new childcare initiative for those on the frontline.

Under the plans, 5,000 essential healthcare workers will receive 45 hours of childcare per week in their home, from providers who are willing to do it.

The childcare workers will be paid €15 an hour and most of the cost will be covered by the State.

She says: "None of us can say that it is safe because the virus is still very much out there.

"We hear these reports every evening about the numbers of cases and I don't think the department can say it is safe."

Childcare providers 'fearful' of health implications for new government plan

Childcare providers say they are 'fearful' of the health implications of the Government's new plan to provide the service in the homes of healthcare workers.

Applications open today for the scheme, and 5,000 workers are being asked to take part.

It will be rolled out from May 18 and participating households will pay €90 a week - the rest will be funded by the State.

Elaine Dunne from the Federation of Early Childcare Providers says there are a lot of unanswered questions around it.

Childcare workers have a number of questions about what will be required of them.

She says: "The inital reaction is: 'How is it going to work? What mechanisms are they going to put in place?'

"Do we have to have PPE, equipment? That's stuff we haven't had the answer to at the moment.

"The other thing is will we know the family? Will the family know us? Will the children know us?"

TOPIC: Coronavirus

