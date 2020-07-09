'None of us are immune': Vast majority of new Covid cases are people under 25, officials say

The trend of more and more younger people contracting the virus has continued

“77% of cases reported today are under 25 years of age," Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said.

"Covid-19 is extremely infectious and none of us are immune.

"It is important that we all continue to follow public health advice and risk assess our actions.”

The call comes as 15 of today's 23 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 were related to travel, health officials reiterated their plea to the public to avoid non-essential travel.

After just one further death was announced between Sunday and yesterday, this evening, the National Public Health Emergency Team revealed six further deaths of patients who contracted the virus - bringing the total to 1,743.

Nphet met today to review Ireland’s ongoing response to the virus and underscored the call to avoid going overseas.

Updated guidelines on the wearing of facemasks were also confirmed.

“Today, Nphet has recommended that all visitors to healthcare settings including hospitals, GP practices and pharmacies, should wear face coverings," Dr Glynn said.

“Fifteen of today’s confirmed cases are directly or indirectly related to travel. Nphet today reiterates that all non-essential travel overseas should be avoided."