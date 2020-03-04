News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Non-nationals in Ireland seven times more likely to live in overcrowded homes

Figures published by Eurostat show just 1.3% of Irish citizens were living in overcrowded accommodation in 2018 compared to 9.3% of non-Irish nationals. Picture: AP
By Seán McCárthaigh
Wednesday, March 04, 2020 - 05:06 PM

Foreign nationals living in Ireland are seven times more likely to be living in overcrowded accommodation than Irish nationals, according to a new survey by the European Commission.

Figures published by Eurostat show just 1.3% of Irish citizens were living in overcrowded accommodation in 2018 compared to 9.3% of non-Irish nationals. Nonetheless, overcrowding rates in Ireland for both groups are among the lowest within the EU.

The 1.3% rate for Irish nationals is the lowest of any of the 27 EU member states, while the 9.3% rate for foreign nationals is the third lowest after Cyprus and Malta.

Overcrowded accommodation is considered to be any residence that does not have the number of rooms appropriate to the size of the household, the family situation and the ages of its members.

It is calculated on the basis of there being one living room, one room per couple, one room for each single adult, one room per pair of single people of the same gender aged 12-17 and one room per pair of children under 12.

Across the EU, the average overcrowding rate for non-EU nationals is 35%, compared to 20% for foreign EU citizens and 17% for nationals.

The overcrowding rate among nationals has fallen continuously since 2010 while it has increased every year since 2016 among non-EU citizens.

The highest overcrowding rates for foreign nationals are found in Bulgaria (59%), Croatia (54%), Greece (54%), Italy (51%) and Poland (51%).

The European Commission said housing is considered an important element for the well-being of individuals with the quality and affordability of accommodation often seen as crucial for measuring living standards and levels of social exclusion.

“The overcrowding rate is often closely linked to other social exclusion and deprivation indicators, in particular those related to income”, it added.

The figures also show that Irish nationals are far more likely to own their own homes than foreign nationals living in the Republic. More than three quarters of Irish adults of a working age (75.4%) possess their own home compared to just 23.9% of foreign nationals living here. 

The survey also showed how foreign nationals are more likely to be overburdened with housing costs than their Irish counterparts.

Households are assessed as being overburdened if their expenditure on housing accounts for more than 40% of their disposable income.

Just 2.8% of Irish adults aged 20-64 years were assessed as being overburdened with housing costs in 2018 compared to 11.9% of foreign nationals living here.

