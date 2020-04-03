News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Noel Rock and Lorraine Clifford-Lee eliminated from Seanad elections

Noel Rock and Lorraine Clifford-Lee eliminated from Seanad elections
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Friday, April 03, 2020 - 04:19 PM

Fine Gael's Noel Rock and Fianna Fáil's Lorraine Clifford-Lee have lost out in their attempts to be elected to the Seanad.

Both high profile politicians have been eliminated as the count to fill the seven seats on the Administrative Panel continues.

Ms Clifford-Lee was eliminated after the 8th Count while Mr Rock was eliminated after the 9th Count.

In conceding the race, Mr Rock said:

“Unfortunately today wasn’t my day in #Seanad2020 but the news this morning puts all that into stark perspective. Tomorrow is another day and I hope it brings a bit more hope for all. I wish all members of the Oireachtas the very best in the fight ahead.”

Kerry-based Fianna Fáil Senator Mark Daly was elected on the first count having exceeded the quota.

Mr Rock and Ms Clifford-Lee are among a number of well-known politicians to lose out on Seanad bids - including Fine Gael's Catherine Noone and former Fianna Fáil TD Timmy Dooley, who was involved in the 'Votegate' scandal last October.

The counting continues.

