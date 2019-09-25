Noel Grealish's 'racist remarks' about migrants are 'height of ignorance', says John Halligan

Junior Minister John Halligan has hit out at Noel Grealish's decision to stand over his comments about migrants “sponging off” the State.

Mr Halligan said such comments are the “height of ignorance”.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Halligan expressed his disappointment at Mr Grealish's failure to withdraw or apologise for his controversial comments.

“I’m disappointed to hear of Deputy Grealish’s decisions not to withdraw recent sweeping, racist remarks concerning African migrants. The suggestion that people coming to Ireland from Africa are doing so to ‘sponge off the system’ is the height of ignorance,” he said.

The Waterford-based minister said people coming to this country from Africa are fleeing drought, starvation, religious and political persecution, conditions which are anathema to people in 21st century Ireland.

“Are we seriously saying that people trying to escape these conditions are spongers or scroungers? I despair that some politicians are becoming vessels for cynical racism,” he added.

“Are we forgetting our own recent history?"

"Many, many people have left Ireland to seek a better life for themselves in the ‘50’s and ‘60’s, the 80’s and even during the recession of the past 10 years,” he added.

Mr Halligan said politicians, including Deputy Grealish, would do well to consider Irish history before deploying discriminatory language and sentiments.

“I would suggest that the deputy take the time to meet with members of the migrant community and reconsider his decision not to withdraw his remarks,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Dáil has heard calls for a new statutory cross-border body to deal with savage and criminal empires operating along the border.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, during Leaders' Questions, described the culture of intimidation as "savage criminality" which has continued in border counties despite the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

He referenced the savage beating inflicted on Quinn director Kevin Lunney and said it has similarities with beatings carried out by the IRA in times past. He referenced the murder of Paul Quinn in Co. Cavan in 2007.

In response, Business Minister Heather Humphreys said she utterly condemned the recent attack and said it does not have the support of the local communities.

As a local TD, she said she was well aware of the shock and upset caused by the attack on Mr Lunney and referenced the cross border taskforce involving An Garda Siochana, the PSNI, Revenue and Customs officials on both sides of the border.

Meanwhile, the Government came in for sustained criticism over pressures and high trolley numbers at University Hospital Limerick.

For the second time in a week, Labour TD Alan Kelly was severely critical of the failure to deliver promised beds and referenced the need to replace one MRI machine, which was donated and can't be replaced due to a lack of funds.

Galway Independent TD Catherine Connolly raised similar issues at University Hospital Galway, referencing 11 jobs which have been filled but cannot be taken up because they are awaiting approval “from Dublin”.

She said this amounted to a hiring embargo and hit out at what she called plans to “balance the books at all costs”.