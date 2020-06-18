Noble False Widow spider shares traits with Black Widow

The Noble False Widow spider – the most venomous spider in Ireland, is not so false after all because its venom is remarkably similar to the “true” Black Widow.

Scientists have discovered a “striking similarity” between the toxins found in the Noble False Widow and its close cousin, the Black Widow.

A team of scientists from NUI Galway and the University of Liege in Belgium used cutting-edge genetic and protein-based methods to identify the toxins in the spiders' venomous bites.

Out of a total of 140 toxins recovered from the venom of the False Widow spider, 111 were also found in the Black Widow.

The False Widow spider, one of 48,000 species of spiders, came from the Canary Islands and Madeira and looks very similar to the Black Widow with its very shiny abdomen and more-or-less distinct white half-moon at the very front.

Head of NUI Galway's Venom Systems Lab, Dr Michel Dugon, has been studying the Nobel False Widow spider for the past five years.

The spider came to Ireland over 20 years ago and was first reported in Bray, Co Wicklow in 1997.

“The spider has become incredibly prevalent in Ireland but is more common in Dublin than anywhere else,” he says.

Dr Dugon believes that as the spider becomes more widespread in Ireland more people will get bitten by it.

Because the species comes from a Mediterranean climate, it does not survive in the Irish countryside but does very well in urban environments.

Dr Dugan says the False Widow's bite can sometimes be quite painful and should be considered a species of medical importance.

Doctors need to be aware that the spider's bite is similar to the Black Widow and treat them appropriately.

“The spider is here to stay. We won't be able to get rid of it now. There are millions of them in the country so we need to learn about their ecology and the risks associated with them.”

The lead author of the study, published in the journal, Toxins, is John Dunbar, a doctoral student in the Venom Systems and Proteomics Lab at NUI Galway.

“Although our study shows that the venom of the False Widow Spiders may be more potent than previously thought, it does not mean we need to fear them,” he says.

“In many parts of the world, even 'true' Black Widow bites rarely require medical attention. However, this discovery will ultimately help medical professionals to diagnose and treat severe False Widow bites.”

False Widow bites have been compared with a wasp or bee sting and while most victims recover quickly some people feel quite ill.

Dr Ducon said the spider seeks refuge and will sometimes hide in clothes left lying around.

“When the spider is trapped between the skin and the clothes it will bite as a form of defence. Most of the bites we investigated happened this way."