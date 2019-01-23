No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €5.5m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth a total of €5,582,095.

Over 60,000 players won prizes with 14 Lotto players taking home winnings of €1,845 each.

The winning numbers were 14, 26, 36, 37, 40, 45 and the bonus 38.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize worth €1m.

The winning numbers were 12, 14, 35, 40, 41, 47 and bonus 17.

There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 draw's top prize of €250,000.

The winning numbers were 8, 23, 35, 40, 44, 47 and 37.