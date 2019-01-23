No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €5.5m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth a total of €5,582,095.
Over 60,000 players won prizes with 14 Lotto players taking home winnings of €1,845 each.
The winning numbers were 14, 26, 36, 37, 40, 45 and the bonus 38.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize worth €1m.
The winning numbers were 12, 14, 35, 40, 41, 47 and bonus 17.
There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 draw's top prize of €250,000.
The winning numbers were 8, 23, 35, 40, 44, 47 and 37.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 60,000 players won prizes.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.