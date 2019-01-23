NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €5.5m

Wednesday, January 23, 2019 - 09:11 PM
By Digital Desk staff

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth a total of €5,582,095.

Over 60,000 players won prizes with 14 Lotto players taking home winnings of €1,845 each.

The winning numbers were 14, 26, 36, 37, 40, 45 and the bonus 38.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize worth €1m.

The winning numbers were 12, 14, 35, 40, 41, 47 and bonus 17.

There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 draw's top prize of €250,000.

The winning numbers were 8, 23, 35, 40, 44, 47 and 37.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, January 23, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 9
    • 16
    • 25
    • 27
    • 31
    • 34
    • 4


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 11
    • 15
    • 16
    • 28
    • 29
    • 39
    • 35


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 9
    • 16
    • 25
    • 27
    • 31
    • 34
    • 4


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 9
    • 16
    • 25
    • 27
    • 31
    • 34
    • 4


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €5,582,095

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 60,000 players won prizes.

    • 14
    • 26
    • 36
    • 37
    • 40
    • 45
    • 38


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 12
    • 14
    • 35
    • 40
    • 41
    • 47
    • 17


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 8
    • 23
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 47
    • 37


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 14
    • 26
    • 36
    • 37
    • 40
    • 45
    • 38


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 12
    • 14
    • 35
    • 40
    • 41
    • 47
    • 17


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 23
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 47
    • 37


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 12
    • 14
    • 35
    • 40
    • 41
    • 47
    • 17


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 18
    • 19
    • 25
    • 31
    • 38
    • 33


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 3
    • 4
    • 11
    • 16
    • 23
    • 37
    • 9


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 23
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 47
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »


KEYWORDS

Lotto

Related Articles

Two winners in €500,000 EuroMillions Plus draw

The Lotto results are in...

No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €4m

The EuroMillions results are in...

More in this Section

There have been other fires since Carrickmines, says Irish Traveller Movement

Review finds the Pill is safe to take without monthly break

Graham Linehan's views on transgender issues 'not grounded in facts', say protestors

Survey finds 75% of principals have had nobody applying for teachers' jobs at schools in a year


Lifestyle

Failed at your resolutions already? Here’s why you should be setting goals instead

As Sarah Michelle Gellar tries Tabata for the first time, what is this 4-minute workout?

Liechtenstein turns 300 – 7 reasons to make this alpine micro-state your next destination

Specs in focus: A nostalgic look back at how glasses became a centrepiece of style

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

    • 14
    • 26
    • 36
    • 37
    • 40
    • 45
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »