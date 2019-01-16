No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €4m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth a total of €4,707,151.
Over 82,000 players won prizes with18 Lotto players taking home winnings of €1,395 each.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize worth €1m.
There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 draw's top prize of €250,000.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
