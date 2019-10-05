No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €3m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €3 million.
The winning numbers were 18, 21, 29, 35, 41, 43 and the bonus numbers was 11.
25 Lotto players won a sum of €1,331 each.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 draw and no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 draw.
Here are the results of tonight's draw in full:
There were no winners of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 91,000 players won prizes.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.