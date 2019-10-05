No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €3m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €3 million.

The winning numbers were 18, 21, 29, 35, 41, 43 and the bonus numbers was 11.

25 Lotto players won a sum of €1,331 each.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 draw and no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 draw.

Here are the results of tonight's draw in full: