No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €3m

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, October 05, 2019 - 08:48 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €3 million.

The winning numbers were 18, 21, 29, 35, 41, 43 and the bonus numbers was 11.

25 Lotto players won a sum of €1,331 each.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 draw and no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 draw.

Here are the results of tonight's draw in full:

Lotto Results: Saturday, October 05, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There were no winners of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 4
    • 11
    • 14
    • 36
    • 37
    • 39
    • 23


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 6
    • 20
    • 23
    • 33
    • 35
    • 1


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,272,518

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 91,000 players won prizes.

    • 18
    • 21
    • 29
    • 35
    • 41
    • 43
    • 11


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 8
    • 10
    • 18
    • 34
    • 36
    • 41
    • 28


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 6
    • 16
    • 30
    • 33
    • 40
    • 47
    • 36


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 18
    • 21
    • 29
    • 35
    • 41
    • 43
    • 11


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 10
    • 18
    • 34
    • 36
    • 41
    • 28


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 16
    • 30
    • 33
    • 40
    • 47
    • 36

Full Lotto draw results »

