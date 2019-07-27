News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €7.5m

No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €7.5m
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, July 27, 2019 - 09:24 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €7,518,222.

However, one person won €209,809 in the draw.

The lucky numbers were 4, 29, 30, 33, 40, 42 and bonus 41.

There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 draw worth €1m.

The chosen numbers were 6, 19, 21, 23, 27, 30 and bonus 16.

Meanwhile, the Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000 also went unclaimed.

The numbers drawn were 2, 26, 31, 34, 37, 39 and bonus 35.

Lotto Results: Saturday, July 27, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 9
    • 12
    • 18
    • 24
    • 29
    • 15


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 3
    • 8
    • 14
    • 23
    • 34
    • 35
    • 24


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €7,518,222

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total, over 106,000 players won prizes.

    • 4
    • 29
    • 30
    • 33
    • 40
    • 42
    • 41


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 6
    • 19
    • 21
    • 23
    • 27
    • 30
    • 16


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 2
    • 26
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37
    • 39
    • 35


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 29
    • 30
    • 33
    • 40
    • 42
    • 41


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 19
    • 21
    • 23
    • 27
    • 30
    • 16


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 26
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37
    • 39
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

Gardaí appeal for help in finding man last seen in Louth in May 2018

