No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €7.5m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €7,518,222.

However, one person won €209,809 in the draw.

The lucky numbers were 4, 29, 30, 33, 40, 42 and bonus 41.

There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 draw worth €1m.

The chosen numbers were 6, 19, 21, 23, 27, 30 and bonus 16.

Meanwhile, the Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000 also went unclaimed.

The numbers drawn were 2, 26, 31, 34, 37, 39 and bonus 35.