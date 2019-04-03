No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €5.5m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €5,533,089.

The winning numbers were 2, 11, 22, 23, 29, 45, and bonus 44.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize of €1m.

The numbers drawn were 3, 7, 16, 22, 34, 35, and bonus 2.

There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000.

The numbers picked were 2, 3, 5, 13, 23, 32, and bonus 4.