No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €5.5m

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 03, 2019 - 09:09 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €5,533,089.

The winning numbers were 2, 11, 22, 23, 29, 45, and bonus 44.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize of €1m.

The numbers drawn were 3, 7, 16, 22, 34, 35, and bonus 2.

There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000.

The numbers picked were 2, 3, 5, 13, 23, 32, and bonus 4.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, April 03, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 5
    • 17
    • 20
    • 25
    • 37
    • 27


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 3
    • 19
    • 24
    • 27
    • 37
    • 4


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €5,533,089

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 88,000 players won prizes.

    • 2
    • 11
    • 22
    • 23
    • 29
    • 45
    • 44


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 3
    • 7
    • 16
    • 22
    • 34
    • 35
    • 2


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto plus 2 top prize

    • 2
    • 3
    • 5
    • 13
    • 23
    • 32
    • 4


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 11
    • 22
    • 23
    • 29
    • 45
    • 44


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 7
    • 16
    • 22
    • 34
    • 35
    • 2


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 3
    • 5
    • 13
    • 23
    • 32
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »

