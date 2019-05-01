No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €3.9m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €3,945,401.

The numbers drawn were 2, 17, 18, 35, 38, 43 and bonus 12.

There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize of €1m.

The winning numbers were 5, 15, 22, 25, 41, 45 and bonus 9.

A prize of €250,000 also went unclaimed tonight in the Lotto Plus 2 draw.

The chosen numbers were 2, 9, 10, 14, 24, 29 and bonus 7.