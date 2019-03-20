NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €3.7m

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, March 20, 2019 - 08:58 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €3.75m.

However, one lucky player scooped a prize of €243,959.

The numbers drawn were 1, 18, 19, 25, 26, 42 and bonus number 9.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize of €1m.

The winning numbers were 1, 6, 19, 26, 28, 32, and bonus 4.

There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000.

The numbers drawn were 9, 11, 17, 30, 35, 37, and bonus 23.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, March 20, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize

    • 5
    • 8
    • 15
    • 19
    • 24
    • 35
    • 39


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 6
    • 31
    • 35
    • 38
    • 39
    • 16


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize

    • 5
    • 8
    • 15
    • 19
    • 24
    • 35
    • 39


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,753,612

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 83,000 players won prizes including one match 5 plus bonus winner of €243,959

    • 1
    • 18
    • 19
    • 25
    • 26
    • 42
    • 9


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 1
    • 6
    • 19
    • 26
    • 28
    • 32
    • 4


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 9
    • 11
    • 17
    • 30
    • 35
    • 37
    • 23


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 18
    • 19
    • 25
    • 26
    • 42
    • 9


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 6
    • 19
    • 26
    • 28
    • 32
    • 4


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 11
    • 17
    • 30
    • 35
    • 37
    • 23


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize

    • 4
    • 5
    • 7
    • 9
    • 31
    • 32
    • 25


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 8
    • 11
    • 22
    • 25
    • 32
    • 37
    • 30

Full Lotto draw results »

