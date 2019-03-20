No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €3.7m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €3.75m.

However, one lucky player scooped a prize of €243,959.

The numbers drawn were 1, 18, 19, 25, 26, 42 and bonus number 9.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize of €1m.

The winning numbers were 1, 6, 19, 26, 28, 32, and bonus 4.

There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000.

The numbers drawn were 9, 11, 17, 30, 35, 37, and bonus 23.