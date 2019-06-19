No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €2.8m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €2,800,905.
However, over 76,000 people won prizes in the draw.
The lucky numbers were 7, 17, 30, 31, 34, 42, and bonus 18.
There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 draw worth €1m.
The chosen numbers were 3, 4, 26, 27, 33, 47, and bonus 5.
The €250,000 Lotto Plus 2 jackpot also went unclaimed.
The numbers picked were 2, 10, 16, 18, 21, 25, and bonus 27.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
