No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €2.8m

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - 08:58 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €2,800,905.

However, over 76,000 people won prizes in the draw.

The lucky numbers were 7, 17, 30, 31, 34, 42, and bonus 18.

There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 draw worth €1m.

The chosen numbers were 3, 4, 26, 27, 33, 47, and bonus 5.

The €250,000 Lotto Plus 2 jackpot also went unclaimed.

The numbers picked were 2, 10, 16, 18, 21, 25, and bonus 27.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, June 19, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 8
    • 11
    • 14
    • 22
    • 24
    • 29


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 6
    • 10
    • 14
    • 18
    • 23
    • 33
    • 35


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,800,905

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 76,000 players won prizes.

    • 7
    • 17
    • 30
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42
    • 18


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 3
    • 4
    • 26
    • 27
    • 33
    • 47
    • 5


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 2
    • 10
    • 16
    • 18
    • 21
    • 25
    • 27


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 17
    • 30
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42
    • 18


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 4
    • 26
    • 27
    • 33
    • 47
    • 5


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 10
    • 16
    • 18
    • 21
    • 25
    • 27


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 23
    • 26
    • 28
    • 30
    • 37
    • 33


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 9
    • 10
    • 12
    • 18
    • 32
    • 34
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

VIDEO: Limerick restaurant forced to go cashless after three burglaries in as many months

