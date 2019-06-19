No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €2.8m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €2,800,905.

However, over 76,000 people won prizes in the draw.

The lucky numbers were 7, 17, 30, 31, 34, 42, and bonus 18.

There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 draw worth €1m.

The chosen numbers were 3, 4, 26, 27, 33, 47, and bonus 5.

The €250,000 Lotto Plus 2 jackpot also went unclaimed.

The numbers picked were 2, 10, 16, 18, 21, 25, and bonus 27.