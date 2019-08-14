No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €10m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €10,069,884.

However, two lucky players won prizes of €65,099.

The winning numbers were 15, 18, 25, 29, 39, 40 and 1.

There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 draw worth €1m.

The lucky numbers were 5, 15, 24, 33, 39, 43 and 18.

The Lotto Plus 2 draw of €250,000 also went unclaimed.

The numbers drawn were 13, 15, 20, 21, 28, 33 and 44.