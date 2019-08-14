No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €10m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €10,069,884.
However, two lucky players won prizes of €65,099.
The winning numbers were 15, 18, 25, 29, 39, 40 and 1.
There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 draw worth €1m.
The lucky numbers were 5, 15, 24, 33, 39, 43 and 18.
The Lotto Plus 2 draw of €250,000 also went unclaimed.
The numbers drawn were 13, 15, 20, 21, 28, 33 and 44.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total, over 108,000 players won prizes.