No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €10m

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, August 14, 2019 - 09:09 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €10,069,884.

However, two lucky players won prizes of €65,099.

The winning numbers were 15, 18, 25, 29, 39, 40 and 1.

There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 draw worth €1m.

The lucky numbers were 5, 15, 24, 33, 39, 43 and 18.

The Lotto Plus 2 draw of €250,000 also went unclaimed.

The numbers drawn were 13, 15, 20, 21, 28, 33 and 44.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, August 14, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 9
    • 11
    • 14
    • 18
    • 25
    • 33
    • 19


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 10
    • 17
    • 18
    • 28
    • 32
    • 35
    • 29


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €10,069,884

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total, over 108,000 players won prizes.

    • 15
    • 18
    • 25
    • 29
    • 39
    • 40
    • 1


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 5
    • 15
    • 24
    • 33
    • 39
    • 43
    • 18


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 13
    • 15
    • 20
    • 21
    • 28
    • 33
    • 44


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 15
    • 18
    • 25
    • 29
    • 39
    • 40
    • 1


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 15
    • 24
    • 33
    • 39
    • 43
    • 18


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 13
    • 15
    • 20
    • 21
    • 28
    • 33
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »

Full Lotto draw results »