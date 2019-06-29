News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 29, 2019 - 09:52 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot.

The jackpot was worth €4,043,281.

The numbers drawn were 7, 12, 35, 40, 44 and 46. The bonus number was 22.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 or Lotto Plus 2 top prizes.

Lotto Results: Saturday, June 29, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 14
    • 22
    • 24
    • 33
    • 34
    • 28


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 1
    • 6
    • 14
    • 17
    • 29
    • 35
    • 31


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,043,281

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 88,000 players won prizes.

    • 7
    • 12
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 46
    • 22


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 1
    • 6
    • 33
    • 36
    • 38
    • 45
    • 34


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 3
    • 8
    • 19
    • 22
    • 30
    • 38
    • 33


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 10
    • 14
    • 16
    • 19
    • 36
    • 39
    • 8


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 3
    • 8
    • 12
    • 23
    • 24
    • 36
    • 2

