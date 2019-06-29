There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot.
The jackpot was worth €4,043,281.
The numbers drawn were 7, 12, 35, 40, 44 and 46. The bonus number was 22.
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 or Lotto Plus 2 top prizes.
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 88,000 players won prizes.
