No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot tonight.
The jackpot was worth €2,000,000.
The numbers drawn were 7, 14, 24, 27, 35 and 38. The bonus number was 42.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 or Lotto Plus 2 draws.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 66,000 players won prizes.
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
