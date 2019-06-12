News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 12, 2019 - 09:18 PM

There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot tonight.

The jackpot was worth €2,000,000.

The numbers drawn were 7, 14, 24, 27, 35 and 38. The bonus number was 42.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 or Lotto Plus 2 draws.

