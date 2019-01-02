NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot

Wednesday, January 02, 2019 - 08:58 PM
By Digital Desk staff

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth more than €3m.

The numbers drawn were 2, 14, 26, 33, 37 and 47. The bonus number was 38.

More than 63,000 players won prizes in tonight’s draw.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €1m. The numbers drawn were: 9, 11, 14, 34, 40 and 42. The bonus number was 26.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 3, 11, 12, 13, 45 and 47. The bonus number was 30.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, January 02, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize

    • 13
    • 14
    • 16
    • 17
    • 29
    • 33
    • 3


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 7
    • 12
    • 14
    • 21
    • 28
    • 38
    • 31


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,047,185

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 63,000 players won prizes.

    • 2
    • 14
    • 26
    • 33
    • 37
    • 47
    • 38


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 9
    • 11
    • 14
    • 34
    • 40
    • 42
    • 26


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 3
    • 11
    • 12
    • 13
    • 45
    • 47
    • 30


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 14
    • 26
    • 33
    • 37
    • 47
    • 38


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 11
    • 14
    • 34
    • 40
    • 42
    • 26


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 11
    • 12
    • 13
    • 45
    • 47
    • 30


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 11
    • 14
    • 34
    • 40
    • 42
    • 26


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 4
    • 21
    • 29
    • 33
    • 36
    • 28


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 7
    • 19
    • 30
    • 34
    • 37
    • 39
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »


