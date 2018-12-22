NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot

Saturday, December 22, 2018 - 09:15 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €2m.

The numbers drawn were 5, 20, 21, 24, 34 and 45. The bonus number was 22.

More than 107,000 players won prizes in tonight’s draw, including 108 winners of the special Lotto Plus Raffle prize of €9,759.

Wednesday's jackpot is heading for €2.5m.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €1m. The numbers drawn were: 11, 16, 30, 31, 38 and 43. The bonus number was 3.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 9, 12, 19, 23, 35 and 43. The bonus number was 8.

Lotto Results: Saturday, December 22, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 7
    • 10
    • 16
    • 27
    • 30
    • 18


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 5
    • 6
    • 10
    • 14
    • 31
    • 7


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 107,000 players won prizes including 108 winners of the special Lotto Plus Raffle prize of €9,759.

    • 5
    • 20
    • 21
    • 24
    • 34
    • 45
    • 22


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 11
    • 16
    • 30
    • 31
    • 38
    • 43
    • 3


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 9
    • 12
    • 19
    • 23
    • 35
    • 43
    • 8


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 20
    • 21
    • 24
    • 34
    • 45
    • 22


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 11
    • 16
    • 30
    • 31
    • 38
    • 43
    • 3


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 12
    • 19
    • 23
    • 35
    • 43
    • 8

Full Lotto draw results »


Related Articles

A Lotto player in a small Limerick town is €2.7m richer today

Someone won the Lotto jackpot...

No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €3m

Bookies reject National Lottery claims

More in this Section

Drugs worth €220,000 seized at Dublin Port

137 prisoners granted temporary release for Christmas

Man jailed for 3 years for possessing almost €300,000 of prescription-only sleeping tablets

Coveney lashes Rees Mogg over border claims


Lifestyle

This is why we regress to childhood when we go home for Christmas – and 7 ways to deal with it

Lady Gaga just debuted the biggest hair colour trend of 2019 – here’s how to get the look

Start 2019 with a New Year’s Eve mini-break

Spending Christmas in the sun

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 22, 2018

    • 5
    • 20
    • 21
    • 24
    • 34
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »