No winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth €76m

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth €76,458,286.
However, over 48,000 players won prizes and five people won €185,445 each.
The chosen numbers were 13, 29, 31, 33, 40 and the lucky stars were 2 and 3.
There was also EuroMillions Plus draw worth €500,000.
The numbers drawn were 4, 10, 15, 20 and 22.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
