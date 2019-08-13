No winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth €76m

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth €76,458,286.

However, over 48,000 players won prizes and five people won €185,445 each.

The chosen numbers were 13, 29, 31, 33, 40 and the lucky stars were 2 and 3.

There was also EuroMillions Plus draw worth €500,000.

The numbers drawn were 4, 10, 15, 20 and 22.