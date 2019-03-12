NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

No winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth €74m

Tuesday, March 12, 2019 - 09:59 PM
By Digital Desk staff

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth €74.3m.

However, two lucky players won prizes of €476,758.

The winning numbers were 5, 7, 13, 19, 31 and the lucky stars were 2 and 9.

There was also no winner of the EuroMillions Plus prize of €500,000.

The numbers drawn were 8, 15, 24, 33 and 49.

Lotto Results: Tuesday, March 12, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 5
    • 21
    • 23
    • 35
    • 38
    • 29


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 7
    • 11
    • 22
    • 37
    • 39
    • 28


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 7
    • 20
    • 23
    • 27
    • 38
    • 33


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 13
    • 16
    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 29
    • 12


  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €74,349,024

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.

    • 5
    • 7
    • 13
    • 19
    • 31
    • 2
    • 9


  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 8
    • 15
    • 24
    • 33
    • 49

Full Lotto draw results »

