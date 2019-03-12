No winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth €74m

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth €74.3m.

However, two lucky players won prizes of €476,758.

The winning numbers were 5, 7, 13, 19, 31 and the lucky stars were 2 and 9.

There was also no winner of the EuroMillions Plus prize of €500,000.

The numbers drawn were 8, 15, 24, 33 and 49.