No winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth €74m

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth €74.3m.
However, two lucky players won prizes of €476,758.
The winning numbers were 5, 7, 13, 19, 31 and the lucky stars were 2 and 9.
There was also no winner of the EuroMillions Plus prize of €500,000.
The numbers drawn were 8, 15, 24, 33 and 49.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
