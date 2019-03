There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth €40.7m.

Four people won prizes worth €339,641.

The winning numbers were 6, 9, 19, 26, 31 and the lucky stars were 11 and 12.

There was one winner of the €500,000 EuroMillions Plus draw.

The lucky numbers were 3, 12, 18, 30 and 36.