No winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth €25m

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - 09:33 PM

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth €25,307,673.

However, five lucky players scooped prizes of €151,923.

The winning numbers were 12, 24, 37, 40, 44 and bonus 3 and 7.

There was also no winner of the EuroMillions Plus draw worth €500,000.

The numbers chosen were 2, 12, 13, 27 and 28.

Lotto Results: Tuesday, June 18, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 7
    • 16
    • 21
    • 23
    • 25
    • 27
    • 1


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 4
    • 6
    • 19
    • 34
    • 37
    • 21


  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €25,307,673

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.

    • 12
    • 24
    • 37
    • 40
    • 44
    • 3
    • 7


  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 12
    • 13
    • 27
    • 28


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 20
    • 23
    • 36
    • 28


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 1
    • 9
    • 18
    • 27
    • 32
    • 34
    • 30

