No winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth €25m

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth €25,307,673.

However, five lucky players scooped prizes of €151,923.

The winning numbers were 12, 24, 37, 40, 44 and bonus 3 and 7.

There was also no winner of the EuroMillions Plus draw worth €500,000.

The numbers chosen were 2, 12, 13, 27 and 28.