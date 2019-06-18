No winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth €25m

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth €25,307,673.
However, five lucky players scooped prizes of €151,923.
The winning numbers were 12, 24, 37, 40, 44 and bonus 3 and 7.
There was also no winner of the EuroMillions Plus draw worth €500,000.
The numbers chosen were 2, 12, 13, 27 and 28.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.