No winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth €25.8m

Tuesday, February 26, 2019 - 10:08 PM
By Digital Desk staff

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth €25.8m.

However, there were two winners of prizes worth €405,947.

The winning numbers were 3, 15, 29, 35, 47 and the lucky stars were 3 and 4.

There was also no winner of the EuroMillions Plus draw of €500,000.

The numbers pulled were 14, 19, 27, 46 and 50.

Lotto Results: Tuesday, February 26, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 8
    • 23
    • 25
    • 29
    • 36
    • 38
    • 33


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 7
    • 9
    • 10
    • 21
    • 25
    • 8


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 7
    • 8
    • 17
    • 26
    • 36
    • 38
    • 28


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 5
    • 8
    • 9
    • 35
    • 36
    • 27


  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €25,879,457

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.

    • 3
    • 15
    • 29
    • 35
    • 47
    • 3
    • 4


  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Plus top prize.

    • 14
    • 19
    • 27
    • 46
    • 50

Full Lotto draw results »

KEYWORDS

EuroMillionsLotto

