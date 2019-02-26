There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth €25.8m.
However, there were two winners of prizes worth €405,947.
The winning numbers were 3, 15, 29, 35, 47 and the lucky stars were 3 and 4.
There was also no winner of the EuroMillions Plus draw of €500,000.
The numbers pulled were 14, 19, 27, 46 and 50.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
