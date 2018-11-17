Home»ireland

No winner of tonight's €4m Lotto jackpot

Saturday, November 17, 2018 - 09:51 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth more than €4m.

The numbers drawn were 3,4,20,21,37 and 42. The bonus number was 17.

More than 35,000 players won prizes in tonight’s draw.

There was one winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €1,000,000. The numbers drawn were: 4,25,27,28,39 and 41. The bonus number was 29.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 6,16,23,30,35 and 42. The bonus number was 2.

Lotto Results: Saturday, November 17, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 8
    • 11
    • 12
    • 29
    • 32
    • 33
    • 5


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 2
    • 6
    • 14
    • 25
    • 30
    • 38
    • 8


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,067,979

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 35,000 players won prizes.

    • 3
    • 4
    • 20
    • 21
    • 37
    • 42
    • 17


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 4
    • 25
    • 27
    • 28
    • 39
    • 41
    • 29


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 6
    • 16
    • 23
    • 30
    • 35
    • 42
    • 2


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 4
    • 20
    • 21
    • 37
    • 42
    • 17


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 25
    • 27
    • 28
    • 39
    • 41
    • 29


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 16
    • 23
    • 30
    • 35
    • 42
    • 2


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 4
    • 18
    • 19
    • 25
    • 35
    • 34


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 10
    • 11
    • 21
    • 28
    • 33
    • 39
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »


KEYWORDS

Lotto

Related Articles

The Lotto results are in...

The Lotto results are in...

No winner of Lotto jackpot but one player scoops €1m

Gran 'was absolutely speechless' when she found out about EuroMillions win

More in this Section

Firefighters save man in dramatic River Shannon rescue

Micheál Martin ahead of Taoiseach in latest poll

Murderer on the run in Northern Ireland after escaping during day release

Martin hits out at Fine Gael ministers' 'juvenile' election comments


Breaking Stories

Wishlist: Colour Christmas gifts for the home

Live by the book or create your own wonderful outlook

Interiors are brought back to book

Significant winter auctions of Irish art are under way

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 17, 2018

    • 3
    • 4
    • 20
    • 21
    • 37
    • 42
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »