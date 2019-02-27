NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
No winner of tonight's €2m Lotto jackpot

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 - 09:05 PM
By Digital Desk staff

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €2m.

The winning numbers were 14, 15, 16,19, 38, 46 and bonus number 6.

There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 prize of €1m.

The numbers drawn were 6, 24, 38, 39, 45, 46 and bonus number 43.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, February 27, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 14
    • 15
    • 17
    • 24
    • 31
    • 32
    • 27


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 11
    • 22
    • 35
    • 37
    • 38
    • 12


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 68,000 players won Lotto prizes.

    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 19
    • 38
    • 46
    • 6


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 6
    • 24
    • 38
    • 39
    • 45
    • 46
    • 43


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 2
    • 7
    • 18
    • 19
    • 21
    • 45
    • 14


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 19
    • 38
    • 46
    • 6


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 24
    • 38
    • 39
    • 45
    • 46
    • 43


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 7
    • 18
    • 19
    • 21
    • 45
    • 14


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 5
    • 19
    • 20
    • 23
    • 37
    • 35


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 18
    • 24
    • 27
    • 31
    • 32
    • 36
    • 23

