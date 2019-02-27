No winner of tonight's €2m Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €2m.
The winning numbers were 14, 15, 16,19, 38, 46 and bonus number 6.
There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 prize of €1m.
The numbers drawn were 6, 24, 38, 39, 45, 46 and bonus number 43.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, February 27, 2019
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,000,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 68,000 players won Lotto prizes.
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
