No winner of main Lotto prize, but one ticket scoops €129k

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €3,582,605.
However, one ticket has won €129,511 after matching five numbers plus the bonus number.
The numbers drawn were 5, 13, 16, 23, 27 and 35 with the bonus number 19.
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 71,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €129,511.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.