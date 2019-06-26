News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

No winner of main Lotto prize, but one ticket scoops €129k

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 26, 2019 - 09:25 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €3,582,605.

However, one ticket has won €129,511 after matching five numbers plus the bonus number.

READ MORE

Workers become second syndicate at Cork wholesale firm to win major EuroMillions prize in two years

The numbers drawn were 5, 13, 16, 23, 27 and 35 with the bonus number 19.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, June 26, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 4
    • 6
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 36
    • 9


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 10
    • 12
    • 18
    • 31
    • 36
    • 6


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 4
    • 6
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 36
    • 9


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,582,605

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 71,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €129,511.

    • 5
    • 13
    • 16
    • 23
    • 27
    • 35
    • 19


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 1
    • 2
    • 17
    • 27
    • 28
    • 43
    • 22


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 2
    • 4
    • 10
    • 32
    • 37
    • 46
    • 25


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 13
    • 16
    • 23
    • 27
    • 35
    • 19


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 2
    • 17
    • 27
    • 28
    • 43
    • 22


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 4
    • 10
    • 32
    • 37
    • 46
    • 25


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 4
    • 15
    • 32
    • 35
    • 36
    • 37
    • 31


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 2
    • 17
    • 21
    • 22
    • 27
    • 38
    • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

More on this topic

Workers become second syndicate at Cork wholesale firm to win major EuroMillions prize in two years

One lucky Lotto player is €1m richer following tonight's draw

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot

No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €2.8m

LottoEuroMillionsTOPIC: Lotto

More in this Section

Taoiseach intends to intervene to bring long-standing party row in Waterford 'to a close'

Mother of boy with severe epilepsy says medicinal cannabis legislation is 'life-changing'

Workers become second syndicate at Cork wholesale firm to win major EuroMillions prize in two years

Garda bosses: 90% of recommendations to be implemented by end of year


Lifestyle

Darina Allen: A celebration of Irish produce

Gone to pot: Leading psychiatrist on the cannabis debate

Why London is the perfect hunting ground for antique lovers this month

Mum's the Word: Claiming back some ‘me time’ after the children come along

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

    • 5
    • 13
    • 16
    • 23
    • 27
    • 35
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »