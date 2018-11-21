No winner of Lotto jackpot worth over €4m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot of over €4m.
However, 14 Lotto players will take home a prize of €1,683 each in the Lotto draw.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot worth €1m.
There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot but one Lotto player has scooped themselves a cool €2,500.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 23,000 players won prizes.
- Digital Desk