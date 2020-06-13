News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

No winner of Lotto jackpot worth €5.9m

No winner of Lotto jackpot worth €5.9m
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 13, 2020 - 08:47 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth almost €6m.

The winning numbers were 10, 12, 13, 29, 30, 35, bonus number 15.

Wednesday's jackpot is heading for €6.5m.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.

[lotto]13/06/2020[/lotto]

Meanwhile, a North Dublin store which sold a winning Daily Million worth €500k has proved that lightning can strike twice as it sold its second major winning National Lottery ticket in as many months.

The top prize of €500k from today’s Daily Million Plus draw was won by someone who purchased their ticket at the Spar store on the New Cabra Road, Cabra, Dublin 7.

Back in April this year, this same Spar in Cabra sold a Lotto ticket worth €1m.

"Unbelievable! I’m shocked that we sold a big winner so soon after selling the last one but absolutely delighted for another one of our customers," said Mark Magennis, co-owner of the Spar in Cabra.

"My staff and I will be spreading the word to our locals about this latest win and encouraging them to check their tickets again. They’ll probably think it’s a wind up! We’d like to wish the very best of luck to the winner, whoever they are, and you never know – our shop could get lucky for a third time very soon!"

The winning numbers from today’s Daily Million Plus draw are: 03, 11, 18, 19, 25, 33 and the bonus number is: 21.

Elsewhere, two winning prizes totalling €837,142 were sold in Dublin for last night’s EuroMillions draw.

One prize of €337,142 was won when a Dublin player matched five numbers and one lucky star number. This meant that this winner was just one number shy of sharing the €51,583,717 EuroMillions jackpot, which was won in Spain.

This Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Centra store on the Main Street of Howth, Co Dublin.

Another Dubliner is also €500,000 better off after winning the top prize on last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw. This ticket was sold at Mace on Kimmage Road Lower, Dublin 12.

READ MORE

Two Limerick men seriously injured in 'unprovoked attack' with bayonet in France

More on this topic

Two Irish players one number away from €51m EuroMillions jackpotTwo Irish players one number away from €51m EuroMillions jackpot

Irish Examiner View: Lotto questionsIrish Examiner View: Lotto questions

Cork Lotto player one number away from €5.4m jackpotCork Lotto player one number away from €5.4m jackpot

Donegal player scoops €500,000 Lotto prizeDonegal player scoops €500,000 Lotto prize

LottoEuroMillionsTOPIC: Lotto

More in this Section

Accused lost his bus pass ‘and ran all the way in’ to courtAccused lost his bus pass ‘and ran all the way in’ to court

Cork burglar jailed over lockdown pintsCork burglar jailed over lockdown pints

Thunderstorm warning for Munster and South Leinster this weekend Thunderstorm warning for Munster and South Leinster this weekend

Shoppers flock to Penneys for underwear, PJs and moreShoppers flock to Penneys for underwear, PJs and more


Lifestyle

The daring heist that was Britain’s biggest robbery is recalled in the sale of a rare £1 million Treasury bill at Dix Noonan Webb in London on June 24.An infamous heist: Antique sale recalls Britain's biggest robbery

There are oriental rugs, antique furniture, jewellery and a variety of collectibles at the sale at Hegarty’s in Bandon tomorrow afternoon at 3pm.From Bandon to London: Covetable collectibles and artworks

Silicon Valley entrepreneur Barbara Paldus was returning to the US from a business trip when she came across Irish skincare brand, Bia Beauty, at Cork Airport.The little Irish beauty brand that went global - inside the Cork HQ of Codex

Ten UCC medical and nursing students born in 2000 tell us why they decided to study for a career in the health sector and what they hope the future will bring.Tomorrow's world: UCC medical and nursing students born in 2000 on why they chose their career

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »