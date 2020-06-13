No winner of Lotto jackpot worth €5.9m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth almost €6m.

The winning numbers were 10, 12, 13, 29, 30, 35, bonus number 15.

Wednesday's jackpot is heading for €6.5m.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.

[lotto]13/06/2020[/lotto]

Meanwhile, a North Dublin store which sold a winning Daily Million worth €500k has proved that lightning can strike twice as it sold its second major winning National Lottery ticket in as many months.

The top prize of €500k from today’s Daily Million Plus draw was won by someone who purchased their ticket at the Spar store on the New Cabra Road, Cabra, Dublin 7.

Back in April this year, this same Spar in Cabra sold a Lotto ticket worth €1m.

"Unbelievable! I’m shocked that we sold a big winner so soon after selling the last one but absolutely delighted for another one of our customers," said Mark Magennis, co-owner of the Spar in Cabra.

"My staff and I will be spreading the word to our locals about this latest win and encouraging them to check their tickets again. They’ll probably think it’s a wind up! We’d like to wish the very best of luck to the winner, whoever they are, and you never know – our shop could get lucky for a third time very soon!"

The winning numbers from today’s Daily Million Plus draw are: 03, 11, 18, 19, 25, 33 and the bonus number is: 21.

Elsewhere, two winning prizes totalling €837,142 were sold in Dublin for last night’s EuroMillions draw.

One prize of €337,142 was won when a Dublin player matched five numbers and one lucky star number. This meant that this winner was just one number shy of sharing the €51,583,717 EuroMillions jackpot, which was won in Spain.

This Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Centra store on the Main Street of Howth, Co Dublin.

Another Dubliner is also €500,000 better off after winning the top prize on last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw. This ticket was sold at Mace on Kimmage Road Lower, Dublin 12.